Mudrick Capital Management, L. Sells 620,033 Shares of Hycroft Mining Holding Co. (NASDAQ:HYMC) Stock

Hycroft Mining Holding Co. (NASDAQ:HYMC – Get Rating) major shareholder Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 620,033 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.66, for a total value of $409,221.78. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 22,011,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,527,402.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Mudrick Capital Management, L. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 30th, Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 713,490 shares of Hycroft Mining stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.74, for a total transaction of $527,982.60.

HYMC traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $0.67. The company had a trading volume of 3,308,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,162,869. Hycroft Mining Holding Co. has a one year low of $0.28 and a one year high of $3.10. The company has a market capitalization of $133.45 million, a P/E ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.68 and a 200-day moving average of $0.93. The company has a current ratio of 9.94, a quick ratio of 9.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87.

Hycroft Mining ( NASDAQ:HYMC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Hycroft Mining had a negative net margin of 205.63% and a negative return on equity of 192.29%. The company had revenue of $8.76 million during the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Buckingham Strategic Partners acquired a new position in Hycroft Mining during the first quarter worth about $69,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hycroft Mining during the 1st quarter valued at about $493,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hycroft Mining by 781.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 773,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,780,000 after purchasing an additional 686,000 shares in the last quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Hycroft Mining during the first quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Hycroft Mining by 10.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 112,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 10,607 shares in the last quarter. 61.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a gold and silver development company in the United States. The company holds interests in the Hycroft mine that covers an area of approximately 70,671 acres located in the state of Nevada. As of December 31, 2021, its Hycroft mine had measured and indicated mineral resources of 9.6 million ounces of gold, and 446.0 million ounces of silver.

