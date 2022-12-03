Multi-Metal Development (CVE:MLY) Share Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $0.02

Shares of Multi-Metal Development Ltd. (CVE:MLY – Get Rating) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.02 and traded as low as C$0.02. Multi-Metal Development shares last traded at C$0.02, with a volume of 10,160 shares.

Multi-Metal Development Trading Up 33.3 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.66. The company has a market cap of C$5.03 million and a PE ratio of -1.82. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.03.

Multi-Metal Development Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Multi-Metal Development Ltd., a mineral exploration and development company, focuses on identifying, acquiring, and developing natural resource opportunities in the United States, Austria, and Canada. The company explores for molybdenum, copper, silver, tungsten, zinc, germanium, lead, fluorite, cadmium, and rhenium deposits.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Multi-Metal Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Multi-Metal Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.