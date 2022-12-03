Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Short Interest Update

Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,900,000 shares, a decrease of 20.5% from the October 31st total of 6,160,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,960,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Nasdaq from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $63.33 to $66.67 in a research report on Friday, August 19th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Nasdaq to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Nasdaq in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Nasdaq in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nasdaq currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.79.

Insider Buying and Selling at Nasdaq

In other news, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.80, for a total value of $125,580.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,581 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,503,143.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 13,596 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $883,740.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 122,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,940,985. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.80, for a total transaction of $125,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 58,581 shares in the company, valued at $3,503,143.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,896 shares of company stock worth $2,006,190 in the last ninety days. 0.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Nasdaq

Nasdaq Stock Performance

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NDAQ. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Nasdaq by 199.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,732,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,195,354,000 after purchasing an additional 25,806,315 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Nasdaq by 200.2% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 36,693,056 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,079,761,000 after acquiring an additional 24,469,561 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Nasdaq by 208.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,205,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,428,635,000 after acquiring an additional 17,020,720 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Nasdaq by 198.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,905,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $844,871,000 after acquiring an additional 9,918,941 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in Nasdaq by 199.2% during the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 6,084,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $344,880,000 after acquiring an additional 4,050,818 shares during the period. 73.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NDAQ stock opened at $68.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $33.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.21, a P/E/G ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.84. Nasdaq has a 52 week low of $46.77 and a 52 week high of $70.55.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $890.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $884.15 million. Nasdaq had a net margin of 18.72% and a return on equity of 22.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Nasdaq will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nasdaq Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.04%.

Nasdaq Company Profile

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. The Market Technology segment includes anti financial crime technology business, which offers Nasdaq Trade Surveillance, a SaaS solution for brokers and other market participants to assist them in complying with market rules, regulations, and internal market surveillance policies; Nasdaq Automated Investigator, a cloud-deployed anti-money laundering tool; and Verafin, a SaaS technology provider of anti-financial crime management solutions.

