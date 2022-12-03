National Australia Bank Limited (ASX:NABPI) Announces $1.05 Interim Dividend

National Australia Bank Limited (ASX:NABPI – Get Rating) announced a interim dividend on Thursday, December 1st, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Sunday, December 18th will be given a dividend of 1.046 per share on Sunday, December 18th. This represents a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 5th.

National Australia Bank Limited provides financial services to individuals and businesses in Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. It operates through Business and Private Banking; Personal Banking; Corporate and Institutional Banking; New Zealand Banking; and Corporate Functions and Other segments.

