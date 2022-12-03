National Energy Services Reunited Corp. (NASDAQ:NESR) Short Interest Update

National Energy Services Reunited Corp. (NASDAQ:NESR – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,170,000 shares, a growth of 19.7% from the October 31st total of 977,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 222,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.3 days. Approximately 1.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.

National Energy Services Reunited Stock Performance

Shares of National Energy Services Reunited stock traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 326,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 222,732. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.64 and a 200-day moving average of $6.81. National Energy Services Reunited has a twelve month low of $5.64 and a twelve month high of $10.92.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NESR. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of National Energy Services Reunited by 269.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 5,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 3,939 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in National Energy Services Reunited by 48.0% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,872 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in National Energy Services Reunited by 80.8% during the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 9,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 4,250 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of National Energy Services Reunited during the first quarter worth $87,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of National Energy Services Reunited in the second quarter valued at $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.75% of the company’s stock.

National Energy Services Reunited Company Profile

National Energy Services Reunited Corp. provides oilfield services to oil and gas companies in the Middle East, North Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. It operates through two segments, Production Services; and Drilling and Evaluation Services. The Production Services segment offers hydraulic fracturing services; coiled tubing services, including nitrogen lifting, fishing, milling, clean-out, scale removal, and other well applications; stimulation and pumping services; primary and remedial cementing services; nitrogen services; filtration services, as well as frac tanks and pumping units; and pipeline services, such as water filling and hydro testing, nitrogen purging, and de-gassing and pressure testing, as well as cutting/welding and cooling down piping/vessels systems.

