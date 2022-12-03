National Grid (LON:NG) Trading Up 0.6%

National Grid plc (LON:NG – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 0.6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1,024 ($12.25) and last traded at GBX 1,014.50 ($12.14). Approximately 12,949,986 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,008.50 ($12.06).

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of National Grid from GBX 1,220 ($14.60) to GBX 1,020 ($12.20) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,150 ($13.76) price target on shares of National Grid in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th.

The stock has a market cap of £37.33 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,265.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 187.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 958.99 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,054.44.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 24th will be paid a GBX 17.84 ($0.21) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.81%. National Grid’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6,419.75%.

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and gas. The company operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Electricity Distribution, UK Electricity System Operator, New England, and New York segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment provides electricity transmission and construction work services in England and Wales.

