Natixis Advisors L.P. Acquires 59,725 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 31.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 247,768 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 59,725 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $61,169,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MCD. Hodges Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in McDonald’s by 31.3% in the first quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,302 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,558,000 after buying an additional 1,502 shares in the last quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. raised its position in shares of McDonald’s by 127.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. now owns 1,928 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $476,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080 shares in the last quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in McDonald’s by 8.2% in the second quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,660 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $904,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in McDonald’s by 5.4% in the first quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 1,846 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 6.2% in the second quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 11,355 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,803,000 after acquiring an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on MCD shares. StockNews.com raised shares of McDonald’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Stephens assumed coverage on McDonald’s in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $280.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush upped their price target on McDonald’s from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on McDonald’s from $275.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $242.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $287.48.

McDonald’s Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MCD opened at $273.40 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $200.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.43, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.63. McDonald’s Co. has a 12 month low of $217.68 and a 12 month high of $281.67. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $259.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $254.55.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.11. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 123.40% and a net margin of 25.42%. The firm had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.76 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.91 EPS for the current year.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a $1.52 dividend. This is a positive change from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.38. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is 76.57%.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

See Also

