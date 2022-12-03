Natixis Advisors L.P. Boosts Stake in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Get Rating) by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 965,215 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 201,423 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $53,048,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of HDFC Bank during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Urban Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in HDFC Bank during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in HDFC Bank during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in HDFC Bank in the first quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HDFC Bank during the first quarter worth about $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.59% of the company’s stock.

Get HDFC Bank alerts:

HDFC Bank Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HDB opened at $68.20 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $126.07 billion, a PE ratio of 23.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.35. HDFC Bank Limited has a 1-year low of $50.61 and a 1-year high of $72.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $62.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.75.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HDFC Bank Company Profile

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on HDFC Bank in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

(Get Rating)

HDFC Bank Limited provides banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. It operates in Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Other Banking Business, and Unallocated segments. The company accepts savings, salary, current, rural, public provident fund, pension, and Demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, overdrafts against fixed deposits, and sweep-in facilities.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HDB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for HDFC Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HDFC Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.