Natixis Advisors L.P. Buys 124,536 Shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG)

Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,536,883 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 124,536 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned 0.06% of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group worth $40,247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MUFG. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the second quarter valued at $270,000. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 52,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 4,972 shares during the period. Brandes Investment Partners LP boosted its stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 0.8% during the first quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 2,748,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,016,000 after acquiring an additional 20,836 shares in the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in the second quarter worth about $88,000. Finally, Todd Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 2.7% during the second quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 3,752,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,038,000 after purchasing an additional 97,626 shares in the last quarter. 1.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Price Performance

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Company Profile

Shares of NYSE:MUFG opened at $5.50 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $69.38 billion, a PE ratio of 14.47, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.79. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.31 and a 1-year high of $6.78.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MUFG Bank, Ltd. that provides various financial services in Japan, the United States, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through Digital Service Business Group; Retail & Commercial Banking Business Group; Japanese Corporate & Investment Banking Business Group; Asset Management & Investor Services Business Group; Global Corporate & Investment Banking Business Group; Global Commercial Banking Business Group; and Global Markets Business Group segments.

See Also

