Natixis Advisors L.P. Has $41.87 Million Stock Position in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 800,626 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,546 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Shell were worth $41,865,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SHEL. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Shell by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 22,473 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. boosted its stake in Shell by 4.1% in the second quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. now owns 5,369 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Shell by 3.2% during the second quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,016 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Shell by 6.6% in the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 3,571 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Shell by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 4,394 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. 7.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shell Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE SHEL opened at $57.72 on Friday. Shell plc has a 52-week low of $41.23 and a 52-week high of $61.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $53.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.62. The company has a market capitalization of $207.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.69.

Shell Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.45%.

Several brokerages recently commented on SHEL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Shell from GBX 2,779 ($33.25) to GBX 2,761 ($33.03) in a research note on Friday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Shell from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Sunday, November 6th. Grupo Santander cut Shell from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Shell from GBX 2,900 ($34.69) to GBX 2,950 ($35.29) in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Shell from GBX 2,860 ($34.21) to GBX 2,922 ($34.96) in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,133.38.

Shell Profile

(Get Rating)

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

Featured Stories

