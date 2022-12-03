Natixis Advisors L.P. Has $64.58 Million Position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Natixis Advisors L.P. decreased its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,648,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 151,139 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $64,579,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WFC. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the second quarter worth $26,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 716.0% during the 2nd quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 100.0% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 371.3% during the second quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares during the period. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.23% of the company’s stock.

WFC stock opened at $45.94 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $175.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $44.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.44. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12 month low of $36.54 and a 12 month high of $60.30.

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.21. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 10.95% and a net margin of 19.95%. The firm had revenue of $19.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 4th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is 31.17%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $46.50 to $49.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.47.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

