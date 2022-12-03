Natixis Advisors L.P. Sells 33,990 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Natixis Advisors L.P. cut its stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 550,361 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 33,990 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $50,997,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. PFS Investments Inc. raised its holdings in CVS Health by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 429,405 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $39,789,000 after acquiring an additional 67,939 shares during the period. Pluribus Labs LLC bought a new position in shares of CVS Health during the second quarter worth approximately $231,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in CVS Health by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,651,089 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $523,630,000 after purchasing an additional 431,731 shares during the last quarter. Court Place Advisors LLC boosted its stake in CVS Health by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Court Place Advisors LLC now owns 50,869 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $4,713,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in CVS Health during the 2nd quarter worth $89,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of CVS Health from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, November 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CVS Health in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on CVS Health from $119.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. Raymond James decreased their price target on CVS Health from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Sunday, November 6th. Finally, Tigress Financial upped their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.84.

CVS Health stock opened at $102.58 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $134.79 billion, a PE ratio of 43.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $96.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.95. CVS Health Co. has a 12 month low of $86.28 and a 12 month high of $111.25.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.10. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.00% and a return on equity of 15.56%. The business had revenue of $81.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.53 billion. Analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 8.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 21st were paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 20th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 93.62%.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

