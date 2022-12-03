Natixis Advisors L.P. Sells 5,788 Shares of SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC)

Natixis Advisors L.P. lowered its position in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 808,070 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 5,788 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned 0.60% of SEI Investments worth $43,651,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in SEI Investments by 104.6% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 843 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SEI Investments in the 2nd quarter worth about $70,000. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new position in shares of SEI Investments in the 2nd quarter valued at about $88,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of SEI Investments by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,795 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its stake in SEI Investments by 121.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,195 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203 shares during the period. 70.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SEI Investments stock opened at $63.16 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $54.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.01. SEI Investments has a 1-year low of $46.30 and a 1-year high of $64.29.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on SEIC shares. TheStreet raised SEI Investments from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SEI Investments in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of SEI Investments from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of SEI Investments from $59.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on SEI Investments from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.80.

In other SEI Investments news, EVP Wayne Withrow sold 15,000 shares of SEI Investments stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.51, for a total transaction of $817,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,114,933.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Wayne Withrow sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.51, for a total value of $817,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,114,933.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 83,386 shares of SEI Investments stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.07, for a total transaction of $4,592,067.02. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,136,792 shares in the company, valued at $503,163,135.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 98,486 shares of company stock worth $5,415,802 in the last quarter. Insiders own 25.40% of the company’s stock.

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

