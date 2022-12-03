Natuzzi (NYSE:NTZ) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Natuzzi (NYSE:NTZ – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Natuzzi Price Performance
Shares of NTZ stock opened at $5.96 on Tuesday. Natuzzi has a 1 year low of $4.40 and a 1 year high of $16.09. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.40. The company has a market cap of $65.39 million, a PE ratio of 9.17 and a beta of 1.77.
Natuzzi (NYSE:NTZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, September 30th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $124.55 million for the quarter. Natuzzi had a net margin of 1.42% and a return on equity of 7.10%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Natuzzi
Natuzzi Company Profile
Natuzzi S.p.A. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of leather and fabric upholstered furniture through its own and franchised stores worldwide. It operates through two segments, Natuzzi Brand and Private Label. The company's products primarily include stationary furniture, such as sofas, loveseats, and armchairs; sectional furniture; motion furniture; sofa beds; occasional chairs, including recliners and massage chairs; home furnishing accessories, including coffee tables, lamps, rugs, and wall units; and home accessories, which include vases, mirrors, magazines racks, trays, and decorative objects.
Featured Articles
