Navcoin (NAV) Price Reaches $0.0390

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 5.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on December 2nd. One Navcoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0390 or 0.00000229 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Navcoin has traded 13.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Navcoin has a total market cap of $2.93 million and approximately $1,627.39 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Decred (DCR) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.84 or 0.00128201 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $38.39 or 0.00225348 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005874 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.23 or 0.00048333 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.29 or 0.00060388 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000011 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0580 or 0.00000340 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000783 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0343 or 0.00000201 BTC.

About Navcoin

Navcoin (CRYPTO:NAV) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 74,977,050 coins. The official website for Navcoin is www.navcoin.org. Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @navcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Navcoin is https://reddit.com/r/navcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Navcoin’s official message board is medium.com/nav-coin.

Navcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin's encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Navcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Navcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

