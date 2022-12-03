Navcoin Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $1,300.20 (NAV)

Navcoin (NAV) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on December 3rd. In the last week, Navcoin has traded down 13.4% against the dollar. One Navcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0388 or 0.00000230 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Navcoin has a total market capitalization of $2.91 million and approximately $1,300.20 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Decred (DCR) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.30 or 0.00126010 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.15 or 0.00219735 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005921 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.03 or 0.00053410 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.23 or 0.00060512 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000011 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0570 or 0.00000337 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000796 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0344 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Navcoin Coin Profile

Navcoin (NAV) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 74,983,012 coins. The official message board for Navcoin is medium.com/nav-coin. The Reddit community for Navcoin is https://reddit.com/r/navcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Navcoin’s official website is www.navcoin.org. Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @navcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Navcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin's encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Navcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Navcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

