NEAR Protocol (NEAR) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $55.77 Million

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 3.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on December 3rd. NEAR Protocol has a total market capitalization of $1.41 billion and $55.77 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NEAR Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.69 or 0.00009975 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, NEAR Protocol has traded 4.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.61 or 0.00080336 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.18 or 0.00060071 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001415 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0641 or 0.00000378 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00024620 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001413 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0478 or 0.00000282 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00005413 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00000272 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000132 BTC.

About NEAR Protocol

NEAR Protocol uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 14th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 833,208,276 coins. NEAR Protocol’s official message board is near.org/blog. The official website for NEAR Protocol is near.org. NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @nearprotocol.

NEAR Protocol Coin Trading

