Nebulas (NAS) Hits One Day Trading Volume of $142,634.49

Nebulas (NAS) traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 3rd. One Nebulas coin can now be bought for about $0.0251 or 0.00000148 BTC on popular exchanges. Nebulas has a total market cap of $1.59 million and approximately $142,634.49 worth of Nebulas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Nebulas has traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Nebulas alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00002228 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0479 or 0.00000282 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000350 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00009792 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1,053.98 or 0.06213652 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $85.70 or 0.00505197 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0467 or 0.00000275 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Nebulas Profile

Nebulas (NAS) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 24th, 2017. Nebulas’ total supply is 78,943,796 coins and its circulating supply is 63,431,993 coins. Nebulas’ official message board is medium.com/nebulasio. The Reddit community for Nebulas is https://reddit.com/r/nebulas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nebulas’ official Twitter account is @nebulasio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Nebulas is nebulas.io.

Buying and Selling Nebulas

According to CryptoCompare, “Nebulas is Autonomous Metanet with focus on on-chain data, interactions, and collaboration. A value-based blockchain operating system and search engine. It features Nebulas Rank, which measures value by considering liquidity and propagation of the address, Nebulas Force (NF), which supports upgrading core protocols and smart contracts on the chains, and Developer Incentive Protocol (DIP), designed to build the blockchain ecosystem in a better way.NAS is the native (utility) coin of Nebulas, viable for payment of transaction fees and the computing service charge.Nebulas began its journey with the Vision of “Let everyone get values from decentralized collaboration fairly.” With the continued evolution of the “Autonomous Metanet”, Nebulas is building a new Decentralized Autonomous Organization (DAO) for complex data networks that will fully embrace community, decentralization and autonomy on a contribution measured basis. The idea behind Proof of Devotion (PoD) Mechanism is to provide a measurable value of all users based on the size of their contribution to the ecosystem which includes pledging, consensus and governance mechanisms. There are two parts:1. Consensus Mechanism: decentralize Nebulas’ blockchain nodes;2. Governance Mechaanism: decentralize community governance via the formation of a representative system and government committees.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nebulas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nebulas should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nebulas using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Nebulas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nebulas and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.