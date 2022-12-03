Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 182,000 shares, a decrease of 22.8% from the October 31st total of 235,800 shares. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 56,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.2 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on NNI shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Nelnet from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on Nelnet in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Insider Activity at Nelnet

In related news, insider William J. Munn sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.89, for a total transaction of $121,335.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,437,496.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 50.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Nelnet Price Performance

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NNI. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nelnet by 81.5% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,114 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 2,746 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Nelnet during the first quarter valued at about $494,000. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in Nelnet by 25.1% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,156 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Nelnet during the first quarter valued at about $1,152,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Nelnet during the first quarter valued at about $371,000. Institutional investors own 34.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NNI opened at $98.85 on Friday. Nelnet has a 1-year low of $72.94 and a 1-year high of $99.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.75, a current ratio of 58.22 and a quick ratio of 58.22. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $89.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a PE ratio of 7.36 and a beta of 0.78.

Nelnet Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This is a boost from Nelnet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Nelnet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.74%.

Nelnet Company Profile

Nelnet, Inc engages in loan servicing, communications, education technology, services, and payment processing businesses worldwide. The Loan Servicing and Systems segment provides loan conversion, application processing, borrower updates, customer service, payment processing, due diligence procedures, funds management reconciliation, and claim processing services.

