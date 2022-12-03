Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

Shares of NEON opened at $5.85 on Wednesday. Neonode has a 12 month low of $3.30 and a 12 month high of $10.76. The company has a market cap of $79.38 million, a P/E ratio of -15.39 and a beta of 2.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.63.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Neonode by 4.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 85,642 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 3,432 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Neonode by 121.0% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 28,402 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 15,553 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Neonode by 22.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,211 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Neonode in the second quarter worth $55,000. Institutional investors own 13.32% of the company’s stock.

Neonode Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops optical sensing solutions for contactless touch, touch, and gesture sensing in the United States, Japan, South Korea, China, and internationally. It also offers software solutions for scene analysis using advanced machine learning algorithms to detect and track persons and objects in video streams for cameras and other types of imagers.

