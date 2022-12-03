Neovasc Inc. (NASDAQ:NVCN) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Neovasc Inc. (NASDAQ:NVCN – Get Rating) (TSE:NVC) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,400 shares, an increase of 16.0% from the October 31st total of 21,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.0 days. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Bloom Burton reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Neovasc in a report on Friday, August 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Neovasc in a report on Tuesday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

NVCN traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $8.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,313. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.61. The company has a quick ratio of 8.13, a current ratio of 8.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Neovasc has a 12 month low of $4.59 and a 12 month high of $17.50. The firm has a market cap of $24.19 million, a P/E ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 2.11.

Neovasc Inc, a specialty medical device company, develops, manufactures, and markets products for cardiovascular marketplace in Europe and internationally. Its products include the Tiara technology for the transcatheter treatment of mitral valve disease; and the Neovasc Reducer for the treatment of refractory angina.

