Neovasc (NASDAQ:NVCN) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Neovasc (NASDAQ:NVCN – Get Rating) (TSE:NVC) in a report released on Tuesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Separately, Bloom Burton reiterated a buy rating on shares of Neovasc in a research report on Friday, August 12th.

Neovasc Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NVCN opened at $8.83 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $24.22 million, a PE ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 2.11. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.61. Neovasc has a fifty-two week low of $4.59 and a fifty-two week high of $17.50. The company has a quick ratio of 8.13, a current ratio of 8.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

About Neovasc

Neovasc Inc, a specialty medical device company, develops, manufactures, and markets products for cardiovascular marketplace in Europe and internationally. Its products include the Tiara technology for the transcatheter treatment of mitral valve disease; and the Neovasc Reducer for the treatment of refractory angina.

