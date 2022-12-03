NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) Stake Boosted by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 274,351 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,977 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in NetEase were worth $24,884,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in NetEase by 25.3% in the 2nd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 643 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Cadence Bank grew its position in shares of NetEase by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 9,465 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $884,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of NetEase by 32.8% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 959 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of NetEase by 127.7% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 444 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of NetEase by 17.3% in the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,964 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the period. 14.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NetEase stock opened at $70.90 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $67.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.95. NetEase, Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.09 and a 12 month high of $108.86. The company has a market capitalization of $46.42 billion, a PE ratio of 14.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.435 dividend. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. This is a positive change from NetEase’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.53%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet cut NetEase from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of NetEase from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of NetEase from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $120.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. HSBC cut their price target on shares of NetEase from $122.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of NetEase from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.50.

NetEase, Inc provides online services focusing on diverse content, community, communication, and commerce in the Peoples' Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Online Game Services, Youdao, Cloud Music, and Innovative Businesses and Others. It develops and operates PC and mobile games, as well as offers games licensed from other game developers.

