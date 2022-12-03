Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NRO) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.03

Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NRO – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, December 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0312 per share on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.40%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th.

Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 10.7% per year over the last three years.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:NRO opened at $3.60 on Friday. Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund has a 12-month low of $3.11 and a 12-month high of $5.30.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NRO. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund during the second quarter worth $56,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund by 5.6% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 272,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 14,427 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund by 1.7% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 200,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 3,364 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund by 64.1% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 270,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,352,000 after purchasing an additional 105,819 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund in the first quarter valued at $55,000.

Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. It is co-managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It typically invests in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector including real estate investment trusts.

