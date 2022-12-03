NeuroOne Medical Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:NMTC) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

NeuroOne Medical Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:NMTC – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,400 shares, a decrease of 35.1% from the October 31st total of 40,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 248,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

NeuroOne Medical Technologies Stock Performance

NeuroOne Medical Technologies stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 103,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 167,653. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.34 and a 200-day moving average of $1.36. The stock has a market cap of $24.48 million, a PE ratio of -1.99 and a beta of 0.03. NeuroOne Medical Technologies has a one year low of $0.51 and a one year high of $3.18.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NeuroOne Medical Technologies

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of NeuroOne Medical Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of NeuroOne Medical Technologies by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 239,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 22,159 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of NeuroOne Medical Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $61,000. Kingsbury Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NeuroOne Medical Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Drive Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NeuroOne Medical Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $113,000. Institutional investors own 2.55% of the company’s stock.

NeuroOne Medical Technologies Company Profile

NeuroOne Medical Technologies Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company focuses on the development and commercialization of thin film electrode technology for continuous electroencephalogram (cEEG) and stereoelectroencephalography (sEEG) recording, spinal cord stimulation, brain stimulation, and ablation solutions for patients suffering from epilepsy, Parkinson's disease, dystonia, essential tremors, chronic pain due to failed back surgeries, and other related neurological disorders.

