New Vista Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:NVSA) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

New Vista Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:NVSA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,400 shares, a growth of 38.0% from the October 31st total of 21,300 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 63,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of New Vista Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $116,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in New Vista Acquisition by 433.9% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 10,792 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in New Vista Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $289,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in New Vista Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $298,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in New Vista Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $346,000. 62.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NVSA stock remained flat at $10.02 during trading hours on Friday. 134 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 46,758. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.89. New Vista Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.68 and a 1 year high of $10.02.

New Vista Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company focuses on identifying and acquiring a technology business operating in space, defence, communications, advanced air mobility, and logistics areas.

