NewEdge Advisors LLC Buys 109,664 Shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) by 57.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 302,058 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 109,664 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $3,014,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ET. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Energy Transfer by 14.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 182,830 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,046,000 after buying an additional 23,242 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in Energy Transfer by 14.2% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 205,292 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,291,000 after purchasing an additional 25,503 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Energy Transfer by 40.6% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 37,850 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 10,936 shares during the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Energy Transfer by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 58,042 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $649,000 after buying an additional 5,834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 77,597 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $869,000 after buying an additional 13,082 shares during the last quarter. 38.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Energy Transfer Price Performance

ET opened at $12.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.40. The firm has a market cap of $38.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.35 and a beta of 1.78. Energy Transfer LP has a 1 year low of $7.96 and a 1 year high of $12.95.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

Energy Transfer ( NYSE:ET Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.30. Energy Transfer had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 13.01%. The firm had revenue of $22.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.57 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 4th were paid a dividend of $0.265 per share. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.46%. This is an increase from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 3rd. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio is 79.11%.

Insider Transactions at Energy Transfer

In other Energy Transfer news, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren purchased 500,000 shares of Energy Transfer stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.36 per share, for a total transaction of $6,180,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 54,278,477 shares in the company, valued at $670,881,975.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren acquired 2,428,747 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.04 per share, for a total transaction of $29,242,113.88. Following the acquisition, the chairman now owns 52,007,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $626,166,976.96. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren bought 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.36 per share, for a total transaction of $6,180,000.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 54,278,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $670,881,975.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 3,083,747 shares of company stock worth $37,341,014. Company insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ET shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Barclays increased their price objective on Energy Transfer from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.50.

Energy Transfer Profile

(Get Rating)

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 11,600 miles of natural gas transportation pipeline, and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas and two natural gas storage facilities located in the state of Texas and Oklahoma; and 19,830 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline.

