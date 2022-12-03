NewEdge Advisors LLC Has $3.29 Million Stock Holdings in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)

NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 127,470 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,299 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Coterra Energy were worth $3,287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in Coterra Energy during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Coterra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in shares of Coterra Energy by 239.3% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Coterra Energy by 100.3% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.39% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CTRA shares. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Coterra Energy from $42.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Barclays decreased their target price on Coterra Energy from $43.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Coterra Energy from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Coterra Energy in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

Coterra Energy Price Performance

NYSE:CTRA opened at $27.26 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.27. Coterra Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.39 and a 1-year high of $36.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.49 billion, a PE ratio of 5.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.10 and a beta of 0.20.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.43 billion. Coterra Energy had a net margin of 44.15% and a return on equity of 29.82%. On average, research analysts expect that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 4.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coterra Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th were issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This is an increase from Coterra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.98%. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.12%.

Coterra Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 177,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

Featured Stories

