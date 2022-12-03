NewEdge Advisors LLC Has $3.38 Million Holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,975 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,694 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $3,380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Novartis by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,865,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $690,219,000 after buying an additional 77,437 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Novartis by 3.6% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,488,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,976,000 after acquiring an additional 258,830 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Novartis by 4.6% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,399,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,031,000 after acquiring an additional 193,519 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Novartis by 12.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,357,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,359,000 after purchasing an additional 487,226 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Novartis by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,131,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,577,000 after purchasing an additional 35,483 shares during the last quarter. 9.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NVS stock opened at $89.99 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $199.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.56. Novartis AG has a 12-month low of $74.09 and a 12-month high of $94.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $80.85 and a 200-day moving average of $83.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $12.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.90 billion. Novartis had a return on equity of 20.89% and a net margin of 42.66%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Novartis AG will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Novartis in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Novartis from CHF 97 to CHF 88 in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Novartis from CHF 81 to CHF 78 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a CHF 90 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Novartis currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.45.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology, dermatology, respiratory, cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism medicine products.

