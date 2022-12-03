NewEdge Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) by 50.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,915 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,340 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $3,550,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 79.2% in the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 138 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Lee Financial Co grew its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 423.1% during the 1st quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 136 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Pioneer Natural Resources alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PXD shares. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Tudor Pickering cut Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $219.00 to $261.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. downgraded Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $267.00 to $261.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pioneer Natural Resources has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $282.33.

Pioneer Natural Resources Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock opened at $239.41 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $57.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.43. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 52-week low of $166.97 and a 52-week high of $288.46. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $247.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $242.95.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The oil and gas development company reported $7.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.43 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $6.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.56 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 31.82% and a net margin of 30.33%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 31.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Pioneer Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a $5.71 dividend. This represents a $22.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is 15.69%.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

(Get Rating)

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 130 million barrels of oil, 92 million barrels of NGLs, and 462 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PXD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.