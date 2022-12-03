NewEdge Advisors LLC Purchases 7,693 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY)

NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 88,665 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,693 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC owned 0.19% of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF worth $4,002,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 225.5% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 85.7% during the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 906 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF during the first quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $58,000.

Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA FUTY opened at $45.96 on Friday. Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF has a twelve month low of $39.14 and a twelve month high of $50.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is $43.30 and its 200 day moving average is $45.61.

