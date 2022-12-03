NewEdge Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 38,572 Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND)

NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 38,572 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $3,674,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC owned 0.11% of Pimco Total Return ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $23,846,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in Pimco Total Return ETF by 23.4% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 995,489 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $94,820,000 after acquiring an additional 188,606 shares in the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF during the first quarter valued at $16,578,000. Roger Wittlin Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $14,291,000. Finally, Hamilton Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 1,487.2% in the 2nd quarter. Hamilton Wealth LLC now owns 131,861 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,560,000 after purchasing an additional 123,553 shares during the last quarter.

Pimco Total Return ETF Price Performance

Shares of BOND stock opened at $92.20 on Friday. Pimco Total Return ETF has a 12-month low of $86.61 and a 12-month high of $110.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $89.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.24.

