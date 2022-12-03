NewEdge Advisors LLC Sells 7,641 Shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

NewEdge Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) by 15.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,118 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 7,641 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $4,138,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WEC. NewEdge Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group during the second quarter worth $705,000. PAX Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 4,821 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,143 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 3.5% in the second quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,335 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group during the second quarter worth about $635,000. 75.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WEC Energy Group Stock Down 1.3 %

WEC stock opened at $96.06 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.35. The company has a market cap of $30.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.82. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $80.82 and a fifty-two week high of $108.39.

WEC Energy Group Dividend Announcement

WEC Energy Group ( NYSE:WEC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.10. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.13% and a net margin of 14.94%. The company had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. On average, research analysts expect that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th were issued a dividend of $0.7275 per share. This represents a $2.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 10th. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.59%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on WEC shares. UBS Group upped their target price on WEC Energy Group to $103.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $109.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $93.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. TheStreet downgraded WEC Energy Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on WEC Energy Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.45.

Insider Transactions at WEC Energy Group

In related news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.59, for a total value of $92,710.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,085,986.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Glen E. Tellock bought 1,000 shares of WEC Energy Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $91.39 per share, for a total transaction of $91,390.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,390. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.59, for a total transaction of $92,710.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,375 shares in the company, valued at $2,085,986.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About WEC Energy Group

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

