NewEdge Wealth LLC Acquires 2,801 Shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

NewEdge Wealth LLC raised its stake in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) by 71.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,708 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,801 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $759,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its stake in TE Connectivity by 135.6% in the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 238 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in shares of TE Connectivity in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 2,580.0% during the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 268 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in TE Connectivity by 67.7% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 270 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in TE Connectivity by 49.2% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 385 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. 90.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE TEL opened at $125.78 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $118.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $122.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.90 billion, a PE ratio of 16.84, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.30. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $104.76 and a fifty-two week high of $165.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

TE Connectivity ( NYSE:TEL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The electronics maker reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.22 billion. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 22.31% and a net margin of 14.91%. Equities analysts expect that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 6.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Shadrak W. Kroeger sold 42,150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.25, for a total value of $5,321,437.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,968,868.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP John S. Jenkins sold 2,674 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.85, for a total transaction of $336,522.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,112,014.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Shadrak W. Kroeger sold 42,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.25, for a total value of $5,321,437.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,968,868.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

TEL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America dropped their target price on TE Connectivity from $146.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of TE Connectivity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $147.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on TE Connectivity from $140.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on TE Connectivity from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $138.56.

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

