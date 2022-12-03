NewEdge Wealth LLC Boosts Stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

NewEdge Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) by 14.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,532 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after buying an additional 6,092 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $993,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of UBER. Core Alternative Capital lifted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 3,079.2% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 763 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 739 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 176.4% during the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 1,382 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the second quarter worth $28,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Dravo Bay LLC acquired a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the first quarter worth $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.57% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cowen reduced their price target on Uber Technologies from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Atlantic Securities upped their price target on Uber Technologies to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Uber Technologies from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Uber Technologies from $70.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on Uber Technologies from $67.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.64.

Uber Technologies Stock Up 1.4 %

UBER stock opened at $28.75 on Friday. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.90 and a 52-week high of $45.90. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.44). The company had revenue of $8.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.08 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 30.45% and a negative return on equity of 90.49%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -5.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Uber Technologies

In related news, insider Tony West sold 4,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $133,344.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 142,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,562,976. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Uber Technologies news, insider Tony West sold 4,167 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $133,344.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 142,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,562,976. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 63,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.02, for a total transaction of $1,957,362.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 80,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,504,865. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 117,267 shares of company stock valued at $3,591,206. 4.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Uber Technologies

(Get Rating)

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services; and connects riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, and other stores with delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

Further Reading

