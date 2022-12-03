NewEdge Wealth LLC Has $859,000 Position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

NewEdge Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) by 107.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,272 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,111 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $859,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Corning by 109.6% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,151,038 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $99,289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,647,814 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Corning by 197.7% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,033,754 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $75,066,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350,499 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Corning during the 1st quarter worth about $29,668,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its position in shares of Corning by 298.8% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 987,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $31,100,000 after purchasing an additional 739,495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Corning by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 92,746,889 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,423,287,000 after acquiring an additional 671,480 shares in the last quarter. 69.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Corning Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of GLW stock opened at $34.00 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.14 and a 200-day moving average of $33.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Corning Incorporated has a 12-month low of $28.98 and a 12-month high of $43.47. The firm has a market cap of $28.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.89, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.05.

Corning Dividend Announcement

Corning ( NYSE:GLW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.51. Corning had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 15.25%. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. Corning’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Corning Incorporated will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. Corning’s payout ratio is currently 50.47%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Corning from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Corning in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Corning from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Corning from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Corning from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.27.

Corning Profile

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

