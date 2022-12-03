NewEdge Wealth LLC Takes $737,000 Position in Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK)

NewEdge Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 52,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $737,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TAK. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical during the second quarter worth $34,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 6.6% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 874,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,274,000 after acquiring an additional 54,466 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 41.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,828,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,709,000 after acquiring an additional 835,100 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 28.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 42,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after acquiring an additional 9,373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,260,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,732,000 after purchasing an additional 40,761 shares in the last quarter. 1.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Price Performance

TAK stock opened at $14.82 on Friday. Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited has a 1 year low of $12.28 and a 1 year high of $15.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.95 billion, a PE ratio of 27.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.78.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Profile

Takeda Pharmaceutical ( NYSE:TAK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter. Takeda Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 12.76% and a net margin of 5.60%. The company had revenue of $7.26 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and out-licensing of pharmaceutical products in Japan, the United States, Europe, Canada, Latin America, Russia, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers pharmaceutical products in the areas of gastroenterology, rare diseases, plasma derived therapies, oncology, and neuroscience.

