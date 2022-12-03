NEXT (LON:NXT) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $5,850.08

Shares of NEXT plc (LON:NXT – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 5,850.08 ($69.99) and traded as high as GBX 5,898 ($70.56). NEXT shares last traded at GBX 5,814 ($69.55), with a volume of 382,413 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of NEXT in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on NEXT from GBX 6,350 ($75.97) to GBX 5,500 ($65.80) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Barclays lowered their target price on NEXT from GBX 8,100 ($96.90) to GBX 7,000 ($83.74) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 5,700 ($68.19) target price on shares of NEXT in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on NEXT from GBX 6,000 ($71.78) to GBX 5,600 ($66.99) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 6,750 ($80.75).

NEXT Trading Up 0.3 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 236.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 5,190.91 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 5,845.25. The company has a market cap of £7.54 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,049.28.

NEXT Cuts Dividend

About NEXT

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of GBX 66 ($0.79) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.24%. NEXT’s payout ratio is 22.84%.

(Get Rating)

NEXT plc engages in the retail of clothing, footwear, and home products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through NEXT Retail, NEXT Online, NEXT Finance, NEXT International Retail, NEXT Sourcing, Lipsy, NENA, and Property Management segments.

Read More

