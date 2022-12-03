NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Acquired by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 446,320 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,735 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $45,614,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NKE. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in NIKE in the second quarter valued at approximately $212,851,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in NIKE by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 18,040,233 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,427,495,000 after acquiring an additional 1,486,421 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 221.5% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,046,445 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $275,368,000 after acquiring an additional 1,409,913 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in shares of NIKE by 88.6% in the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,677,653 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $225,747,000 after acquiring an additional 788,270 shares during the period. Finally, Jensen Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 21.1% during the first quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,222,897 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $568,233,000 after purchasing an additional 735,466 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.19% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Cowen upped their price target on shares of NIKE from $114.00 to $118.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on NIKE from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of NIKE from $123.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of NIKE from $113.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of NIKE from $120.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.25.

In related news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.55, for a total transaction of $550,261.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,632,926.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NKE stock opened at $112.20 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. NIKE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.22 and a twelve month high of $173.35. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $96.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.04. The stock has a market cap of $175.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.78, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.14.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $12.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.28 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 37.08%. NIKE’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 5th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 2nd. This is a boost from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.56%.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

