Nine Dragons Paper (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:NDGPY) to Issue $0.05 Dividend

Nine Dragons Paper (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:NDGPY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, December 2nd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.049 per share on Monday, February 6th. This represents a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th.
Nine Dragons Paper Price Performance
Shares of NDGPY opened at $14.84 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.63. Nine Dragons Paper has a 1-year low of $11.83 and a 1-year high of $24.25.
Nine Dragons Paper Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Nine Dragons Paper (NDGPY)
- Why CSL Ltd Stock Could Be Worth a Look
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/28 – 12/02
- Okta Inc Celebrates Earnings Beat But Can They Sustain the Boost?
- Institutions Are Buying Ambarella, Should You?
- Can ZIM Defy Broad Downturn In The Container Shipping Industry?
Receive News & Ratings for Nine Dragons Paper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nine Dragons Paper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.