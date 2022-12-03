Nogin, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOGN) CEO Jonathan Huberman Acquires 17,800 Shares of Stock

Nogin, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOGN – Get Rating) CEO Jonathan Huberman purchased 17,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.63 per share, for a total transaction of $11,214.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 102,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,847.16. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Jonathan Huberman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 30th, Jonathan Huberman purchased 12,300 shares of Nogin stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.81 per share, for a total transaction of $9,963.00.

On Wednesday, November 23rd, Jonathan Huberman purchased 19,700 shares of Nogin stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.54 per share, for a total transaction of $10,638.00.

On Monday, November 21st, Jonathan Huberman purchased 20,500 shares of Nogin stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.47 per share, for a total transaction of $9,635.00.

On Thursday, November 17th, Jonathan Huberman bought 21,450 shares of Nogin stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.49 per share, for a total transaction of $10,510.50.

Nogin Stock Performance

Shares of NOGN stock opened at $0.73 on Friday. Nogin, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.41 and a 1 year high of $11.51. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.87.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nogin

Nogin Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Nogin stock. Saba Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Nogin, Inc. ( NASDAQ:NOGN Get Rating ) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 847,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,144,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. owned 2.97% of Nogin at the end of the most recent quarter. 82.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Branded Online, Inc provides e-commerce solutions. The company offers solutions in the areas of onboarding and discovery; assessment of critical business issue; roadmap development; project and task management; implementation and execution plan; client support; product management; reporting and analytics; and operational support and campaign management.

