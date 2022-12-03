Nordea Investment Management AB Buys 35,168 Shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) by 379.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,432 shares of the network technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,168 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $21,510,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avondale Wealth Management bought a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Adirondack Trust Co. lifted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 246.7% in the 2nd quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 52 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 86.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PANW opened at $172.69 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $163.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $199.47. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $140.07 and a 52 week high of $213.63. The company has a market capitalization of $51.87 billion, a PE ratio of -350.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.10.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.45, for a total transaction of $6,064,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,943,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $327,371,794.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.45, for a total transaction of $6,064,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,943,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $327,371,794.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 735 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.07, for a total transaction of $125,001.45. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 33,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,724,045.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 178,977 shares of company stock valued at $30,577,026 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PANW. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $226.67 to $233.33 in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $207.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Friday, November 18th. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Wolfe Research lowered their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $238.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $218.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday, November 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $232.92.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on a customer's network, as well as their instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

