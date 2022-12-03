Nordea Investment Management AB Cuts Holdings in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Nordea Investment Management AB lessened its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 957,916 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,684 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $32,808,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 32,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,113,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its position in Conagra Brands by 2.0% during the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 16,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in Conagra Brands by 5.3% in the second quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 7,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 133,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,584,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the period. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 81,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,722,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Conagra Brands news, EVP Carey Bartell sold 6,408 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.50, for a total transaction of $221,076.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Conagra Brands Price Performance

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CAG shares. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on Conagra Brands in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Conagra Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Conagra Brands in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group raised Conagra Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $41.00 in a report on Friday, November 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.75.

CAG stock opened at $38.12 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.06 and a 52-week high of $38.29. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.28.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 6th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 13.40% and a net margin of 4.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

Conagra Brands Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 3rd were issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 2nd. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 110.92%.

Conagra Brands Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates in four segments: Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels in the United States.

Further Reading

