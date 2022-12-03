Nordea Investment Management AB Has $26.92 Million Position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 188,744 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,407 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $26,924,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 13.0% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,791 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,769,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 5.0% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 83,207 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,239,000 after acquiring an additional 3,949 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 5.5% in the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 2,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $538,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 4.7% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 182,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,731,000 after acquiring an additional 8,154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SouthState Corp increased its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 12,500.0% during the 1st quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 504 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 91.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $233.00 to $186.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $151.00 to $162.00 in a report on Friday. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities to $168.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.43.

Shares of NYSE ARE opened at $153.32 on Friday. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $126.74 and a 12 month high of $224.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $25.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50 day moving average is $142.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $149.88.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by ($0.01). Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 3.03% and a net margin of 21.73%. The company had revenue of $659.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $657.48 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.95 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 8.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were given a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 143.47%.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>®</sup> urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT"), is the first, longest-tenured, and pioneering owner, operator, and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, technology, and agtech campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $31.9 billion as of December 31, 2020, and an asset base in North America of 49.7 million square feet ("SF").

