Nordea Investment Management AB Purchases 338,777 Shares of Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR)

Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR – Get Rating) by 36.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,268,629 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 338,777 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB owned approximately 0.55% of Healthcare Realty Trust worth $35,065,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 63.6% in the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Motco purchased a new stake in Healthcare Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust by 1,123.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 2,112 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HR. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group upgraded shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Healthcare Realty Trust from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Healthcare Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Capital One Financial reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a research note on Sunday, August 14th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $27.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, September 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.75.

Healthcare Realty Trust Stock Up 0.6 %

Healthcare Realty Trust Increases Dividend

Shares of HR stock opened at $20.43 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.92 and its 200 day moving average is $23.84. The firm has a market cap of $7.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.67 and a beta of 0.70. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated has a 52-week low of $18.40 and a 52-week high of $34.83.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.07%. This is an increase from Healthcare Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Healthcare Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 459.28%.

Healthcare Realty Trust Company Profile

Healthcare Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that integrates owning, managing, financing and developing income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned 211 real estate properties in 24 states totaling 15.5 million square feet and was valued at approximately $5.5 billion.

