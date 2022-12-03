Nordea Investment Management AB Purchases 38,285 Shares of Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO)

Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,383,639 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,285 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB owned approximately 0.08% of NIO worth $29,151,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NIO. PSI Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of NIO by 5.9% during the second quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 8,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NIO by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management grew its position in NIO by 65.8% in the second quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 1,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in NIO by 47.2% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 706 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its position in NIO by 4.5% during the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.52% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NIO opened at $13.13 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.99. The stock has a market cap of $21.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.13 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Nio Inc – has a 12 month low of $8.38 and a 12 month high of $35.55.

NIO ( NYSE:NIO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 7th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $10.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.77 billion. NIO had a negative return on equity of 32.66% and a negative net margin of 24.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.07) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Nio Inc – will post -0.86 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NIO. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on NIO from $25.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of NIO from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 11th. UBS Group downgraded NIO from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $11.27 target price (down from $42.30) on shares of NIO in a report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on NIO from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.05.

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

