Nordea Investment Management AB Reduces Stock Position in Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

Nordea Investment Management AB reduced its position in shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 127,388 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,287 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Sempra were worth $19,167,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sempra during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Sempra by 260.0% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 198 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Sempra in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Kings Point Capital Management lifted its holdings in Sempra by 70.8% in the first quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 205 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Sempra in the second quarter worth about $33,000. 85.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sempra Price Performance

Shares of SRE opened at $165.93 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $52.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $152.86 and a 200 day moving average of $157.51. Sempra has a twelve month low of $121.59 and a twelve month high of $176.47.

Sempra Announces Dividend

Sempra ( NYSE:SRE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.31 billion. Sempra had a net margin of 16.13% and a return on equity of 10.86%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sempra will post 8.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be given a $1.145 dividend. This represents a $4.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 21st. Sempra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.24%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SRE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Sempra from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Sempra from $189.00 to $168.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Sempra from $173.00 to $161.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Sempra from $144.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of Sempra from $174.00 to $165.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sempra has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $166.40.

About Sempra

Sempra operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides electric services; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.3 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.

