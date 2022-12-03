Nordea Investment Management AB Sells 17,207 Shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Nordea Investment Management AB trimmed its position in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 176,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 17,207 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in CME Group were worth $35,803,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CME. Capital International Sarl grew its holdings in shares of CME Group by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 126,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,012,000 after purchasing an additional 16,316 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CME Group by 5.3% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 37,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,608,000 after buying an additional 1,879 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CME Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in CME Group by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 344,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,509,000 after acquiring an additional 5,129 shares during the period. Finally, Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC grew its position in CME Group by 201.5% during the 2nd quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 3,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $618,000 after acquiring an additional 2,015 shares during the last quarter. 85.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director William R. Shepard purchased 48,645 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $170.00 per share, with a total value of $8,269,650.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 247,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,133,310. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other CME Group news, Director William R. Shepard purchased 48,645 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $170.00 per share, with a total value of $8,269,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 247,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,133,310. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Derek Sammann sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.51, for a total transaction of $806,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,686,732.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 5,110 shares of company stock valued at $1,025,775. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CME. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CME Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on CME Group from $171.00 to $161.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Raymond James lowered CME Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of CME Group from $200.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of CME Group from $213.00 to $208.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CME Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $223.86.

CME Group stock opened at $176.63 on Friday. CME Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $166.58 and a 12 month high of $256.94. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $174.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $190.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market cap of $63.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.03, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.40.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 10.06% and a net margin of 54.01%. Equities analysts predict that CME Group Inc. will post 7.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.42%.

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

