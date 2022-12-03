Nordea Investment Management AB Sells 20,241 Shares of ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN)

Nordea Investment Management AB reduced its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 264,487 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 20,241 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB owned about 0.51% of ManpowerGroup worth $19,649,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in ManpowerGroup in the second quarter valued at approximately $828,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 186.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 77,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,906,000 after buying an additional 50,300 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 4.5% in the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 53,138 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,060,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 67.2% in the second quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 44,206 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,378,000 after buying an additional 17,765 shares during the period. Finally, Commerce Bank lifted its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 69.9% in the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 4,909 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 2,020 shares during the period. 98.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ManpowerGroup Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of MAN stock opened at $87.95 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $77.31 and a 200-day moving average of $78.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a 12-month low of $64.00 and a 12-month high of $115.54. The company has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.71.

ManpowerGroup Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $1.36 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. ManpowerGroup’s dividend payout ratio is 33.50%.

MAN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of ManpowerGroup in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ManpowerGroup in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of ManpowerGroup to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of ManpowerGroup from $88.00 to $94.00 in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of ManpowerGroup from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.00.

ManpowerGroup Profile

(Get Rating)

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

Further Reading

