Nordea Investment Management AB Trims Holdings in PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA)

Nordea Investment Management AB lessened its holdings in PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 846,196 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 42,716 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB owned about 2.17% of PRA Group worth $30,218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PRAA. Group One Trading L.P. increased its position in PRA Group by 106.7% during the 1st quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 700 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 11,133 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in PRA Group by 38.2% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,050 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in PRA Group by 56.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,070 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of PRA Group in the second quarter worth approximately $133,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PRA Group by 6.3% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,683 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of PRAA stock opened at $34.50 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $32.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.65. PRA Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.68 and a 52 week high of $51.00.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PRAA shares. StockNews.com started coverage on PRA Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JMP Securities lowered their price target on PRA Group from $52.00 to $47.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 7th.

PRA Group, Inc, a financial and business services company, engages in the purchase, collection, and management of portfolios of nonperforming loans in the Americas, Australia, and Europe. It is involved in the purchase of accounts that are primarily the unpaid obligations of individuals owed to credit originators, which include banks and other types of consumer, retail, and auto finance companies.

